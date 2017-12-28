Fox host Trish Regan was a vision of scripted outrage as she complained about former President Barack Obama’s apparent jab at Donald Trump during a BBC interview with Prince Harry.

In case you missed it, Obama said:

“One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities. They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases.” “The question has to do with how do we harness this technology in a way that allows a multiplicity of voices, allows a diversity of views, but doesn’t lead to a Balkanization of society and allows ways of finding common ground.”

This pales in comparison to Trump’s blatant and direct attack on Obama in Poland last summer. When asked about Russia’s interference in our election, Trump quickly changed the subject to blame Obama for not doing more. Funny, I don’t recall anyone on Fox complaining about that.

But Regan said melodramatically, “Doesn’t seem quite right. I mean you’re overseas on foreign soil, and you take a few jabs at our own president of the United States now?”

Republican strategist Chris Prudhome agreed. “We need to show reverence and show strength as Americans because at the end of the day, it is another country, no matter what country you’re in,” he said.

Surprisingly, Regan suggested to her other guest, liberal Alex Lawson, that “One could be reading a little too much into this, right?” She added, “Maybe he [Obama] was just making generalized comments about news flow these days, and maybe it wasn’t such a pointed attack at President Trump. How do you see it?”

Lawson did not see Obama’s remarks as a pointed attack but if they were, Lawson thought Obama should have mentioned Trump by name. “I think this is definitely a lot about a very little thing,” Lawson said.

Lawson further said that Trump’s use of the Twitter platform, per se, was “fine with me.” But the way Trump uses it “can be bullying and it can also be extremely dangerous. He called the use of Twitter “for diplomacy or saber rattling” “reckless.”

Now Regan stepped in to defend Trump’s use of Twitter.

REGAN: This is a new day and age. It’s a new medium. Our president actually has an opportunity to talk directly to the people and he doesn’t have to get it filtered by all of us here in the media. And there’s something to be said for that and the power of that for him. … There’s something very new, very refreshing that I think excites his base quite a bit.

FACT CHECK: Newsweek reported today, “Americans approve even less of President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter than they do his presidency, according to a new poll.”

Watch Fox try to make dislike for Trump's tweets into dislike for Obama below, from the December 27, 2017 Your World.