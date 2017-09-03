I do not doubt that Fox News anchor Kelly Wright had good intentions when he began preaching to the distraught mayor of Rockport, Texas which was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. But I prefer my news anchors to report the news and leave the preaching and praying to somebody else. Especially when the praying just happens to be good PR for Donald Trump.

There’s something wildly creepy about a news anchor promoting prayer more than a Go Fund Me page for the devastated city of Rockport. And it made me a tad suspicious that this doubled as an opportunity to repeatedly promote Donald Trump’s upcoming national day of prayer.

Rockport Mayor Charles “C.J.” Wax sounded on the brink of tears as he said there is still no water, sewer or electricity in his community. But he tried to sound optimistic. He said, “We’re getting better every day.” He said food is being provided and cell phone service is back. “We count our blessings every day,” he said, as he noted that “only” two “citizens” died.

But there was no sugar-coating the daunting statistics he provided. 35% of the town was completely destroyed and 30-35% of the remaining 65% “will never be occupied again and will have to be bulldozed and taken away.”

Wright sounded like he might get emotional along with Wax.

WRIGHT: I’m heartbroken to hear that happening to you. I know as the leader of that city, Rockport, you’re trying to help people stay encouraged at a time when it looks like there’s nothing there to be encouraged about. […] If no one hears anything else we’re saying, I hope they hear your words of hope in the midst of this dismay that you’re encountering and I say to you, sir, as a person to person … is there any way that we can help alleviate the stress and everything else you’re going through?

But before Wax could reply, Wright started talking up Trump.

Wright: You know the president has ordered a national day of prayer tomorrow. I would like to say right now that we’re starting right here at Fox News praying for you today and what’s happening in the town of Rockport. So is there anything else that you can say to, not just the people there because many of them are not even watching television right now. But for those who are watching right now, what can you say to them about helping your town and your state?

I did not see any party affiliation for Wax but I suspect he’s a Republican because his immediate response was, “Support the president’s day of prayer tomorrow. Mention us, if you would, we’d really appreciate that.”

But Wax also mentioned a GoFundMe page along with an employee relief fund for the city of Rockport. He also called the state and federal government “the cavalry riding over the hill.”

Wax’s voice broke again and he could barely speak when he reiterated, “We’re here and we’re getting better every day.”

Instead of making sure viewers knew the name of the Go Fund Me page and/or the employee relief fund, Wright promoted faith in God.

WRIGHT: I’m sorry, Mayor. I can hear your heartbreak and your sadness and I just would say to you that God is with you. Be not dismayed. He will be with you all the way through this and I’m sorry that you have had to come forward and watch your town go through this. I think you have made it very clear to what’s going on.

And again, Trump’s day of prayer.

WRIGHT: We are awaiting the president right now. As we understand, he might be visiting a church soon, and like you said, Mayor, the day of prayer is something that a lot of people will have to reflect on tomorrow. But I would say, I would even urge people right now to reflect on what you’re saying today. Our sentiments are not only with you but our prayers are with you, our condolences are with you, the two lives lost there in Rockport and the direct hit that you received. We’ve seen the devastation sir, and if I could be of any encouragement to you at all would be to stay Texas strong, stay God strong, which is, Texans are known for that, and keep the faith alive.

It sounded as though Wax’s thanks was said through tears.

Watch this bizarre segment below, from the September 2, 2017 America’s News HQ.

And again, here's the link to the official Rockport GoFundMe page set up by the Chamber of Commerce. There is also a separate schools’ GoFundMe for Rockport. And here's how to contribute to the City of Rockport Employee Relief Fund “for those employees who went directly to work when evacuation was ordered and didn’t have time to shore up their house or pack their belongings:" c/o First Community Bank, 1629 Highway 35 N. Rockport, TX 78382.