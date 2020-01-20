Trumper Bill Hemmer promoted his “straight news” program by spinning the Trump impeachment as “nothing to see here.”

Hemmer visited Fox & Friends this morning where he discussed the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate and plugged his new show, Bill Hemmer Reports, the Trump-friendly replacement for Shepard Smith Reporting.

Hemmer told viewers of Donald Trump’s adored morning show that there “will probably be a little bit of action tomorrow” in the impeachment trial over witnesses. But otherwise, Hemmer predicted, “I think we are in store for some of the most boring television we have seen in a very long time.”

Cohost Steve Doocy chuckled appreciatively. He interrupted, “You’re not talking about your show.”

“No,” Hemmer assured viewers. “Three o’clock today, we’re going to kill it. It’s going to be like a rocket launch here. But once we get past some of the back and forth tomorrow afternoon, it could be, it could be a long slog.”

Hemmer said he didn’t know whether there will be witnesses (which would certainly spice up the proceedings) yet he reiterated his “snoozer” talking point two more times: “We may get into a period where there’s no action for two weeks.” Later, referring to possible 12-hour days for the trial, he said “it’s going to be a super long slog.”

Is Hemmer signaling Fox plans to skip covering large portions of the trial? Stay tuned.

Hemmer hammers the “boring impeachment” meme below, from the January 20, 2020 Fox & Friends.