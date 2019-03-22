Before knowing what’s in the Mueller report, Donald Trump's unofficial Media Monitor Mollie Hemingway smugly suggested Dear Leader was found innocent and that reporters, Democrats and government officials who have suggested otherwise be “held accountable.”

It has been revealed that the Mueller report does not recommend new indictments. However, that does not mean that no new indictments are coming. As The New York Times reported, this “might seem like the conclusion of a long-running drama, but it is only the end of the beginning.” There are still Congressional investigations that could refer criminal charges to the Department of Justice, the Times noted. Also, some of Mueller’s work will continue without him:

Even though Mr. Mueller’s report is complete, some aspects of his inquiry remain active and may be overseen by the same prosecutors once they are reassigned to their old jobs within the Justice Department. For instance, recently filed court documents suggest that investigators are still examining why the former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort turned over campaign polling data in 2016 to a Russian associate whom prosecutors said was tied to Russian intelligence.

Also, as Politico reported, “Federal prosecutors, state investigators and congressional committees are all conducting probes into potential crimes that have spun out of Mueller’s work, or that are tied to the president’s business dealings, campaign and inaugural committee’s fundraising efforts.”

But Hemingway acted as though the report – which almost nobody has seen – exonerated Trump. “Well, this is a very interesting conclusion to a lengthy investigation,” she said, with a smirk on her face. In her condescending voice, she described the Russia investigation as, essentially, “a political operation, sort of secretly bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.”

She dismissed the possibility that Mueller may have found wrongdoing by Trump that will go unindicted because a president can’t be indicted. In that case, she asserted, “You’d not see one indictment, you’d be seeing dozens if not hundreds of indictments of people who were involved.” Oh, you mean like Roger Stone? That case will continue. Prosecutors just requested more time to go through evidence they seized from him. It’s quite conceivable that some information found will lead to more indictments.

But after acknowledging, “We do have to wait and see exactly what the report says,” she was ready to start weaponizing it regardless.

“If there is nothing there that matches what we heard from the media for many years, there needs to be a reckoning and the people who spread this theory, both inside and outside the government who were not critical and did not behave appropriately, need to be held accountable.”

Host Bret Baier didn’t utter a word of pushback.

Watch Hemingway’s vicious shilling, cloaked in “fairness” below, from the March 22, 2019 Special Report.