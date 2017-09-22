Fox News is adding a live newscast at 11 PM ET to compete with CNN and MSNBC. It will be called Fox News @ Night and hosted by Shannon Bream.

Fox News @ Night will start on October 30, 2017, the same night Laura Ingraham's new show, The Ingraham Angle, debuts in the 10 PM slot.

From TV Newser:

Bream’s new hour will replace a re-air of Tucker Carlson‘s 8 p.m. show (something that would have been unthinkable when Bill O’Reilly ruled the 8 p.m. timeslot). She’ll be going up against Don Lemon on CNN and Brian Williams on MSNBC.

Bream has been cohosting America’s Newsroom of late. She’s not the worst Fox anchor, not by a long shot, but she’s definitely one of the gang.

Watch her suggest that the term “Islamic terrorist” is crucial to fighting the war on terror below, when she guest hosted the May 13, 2014 The Kelly File.