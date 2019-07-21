The symbiosis between Fox and Trump World just got even more – well, symbiotic now that Trump’s former deputy press secretary Raj Shah has joined Fox News' parent company as senior vice president.

According to Mediaite, the news was broken Friday by The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey:

A bit of news: Raj Shah, the former spokesman in the White House, is joining Fox as a senior Vice President. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 20, 2019

CNN’s Brian Stelter explains that Shah will share a boss at Fox Corporation with his former Trump administration colleague, Hope Hicks:

Rupert Murdoch, a Trump confidant, co-chairs the company and one of his sons, Lachlan Murdoch, is CEO.

Last fall Hope Hicks, previously one of Trump's closest aides, joined the Fox Corp C-suite as an executive vice president in charge of public relations and other communications functions.

Hicks reports to Viet Dinh, Fox's chief legal and policy officer. Dinh, in turn, reports to Lachlan Murdoch. Now Shah will report to Dinh as well, the company said.

Dinh, by the way, was an assistant attorney general in the George W. Bush administration as well as a former partner at Kirkland & Ellis, the white shoe law firm that was also home to such GOP notables as Kenneth Starr, Brett Kavanaugh and William Barr, e.g.

Last week, we learned that plagiarizing conspiracy theorist and former Fox News contributor Monica Crowley will become assistant secretary for public affairs at the Treasury Department. According to Media Matters, Crowley was the 17th Fox former employee or contributor who went to work for the Trump administration.

(Shah image via screen grab)

(H/T Eric Jefferson)