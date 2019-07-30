Former Catholic priest Jonathan Morris is back on Fox. And while he has shed his priest suit, he certainly hasn’t shed his devotion to right wing lies and propaganda.

On a recent Fox & Friends, Morris, introduced as a “theologian and ethicist” warned the GOP about allowing Democrats to take the moral high ground on immigration. Launching into patented right wing talking points, he proclaimed that “right now the Democratic contenders are all saying open borders is the right thing to do for immigrants.” In claiming that “it’s actually the worst thing for immigrants,” he mentioned having lived in the Bronx among undocumented immigrants and “the fact that they got in is a terrible situation for them.”

Doocy provided the validation: “They never feel they belong.” Morris: “It’s bad for our country that they’re here illegally, it’s bad for them.”

Doocy mentioned that the Pope “is on the side of the migrants.” Morris said that it’s not a good thing for immigrants to live in shadows. Of course, he didn’t mention failed congressional efforts to provide for a path to citizenship so that these folks wouldn’t have to live in the shadows. He predicted that unless the GOP addresses this, the Democrats will accuse them of being “evil.”

Kilmeade interjected that 30% of migrant children are not with parents but being used “as props.” (Information from a right wing website which cites a short lived DNA sample program.)

Morris defended Trump by putting the blame on the Democrats: “The idea that the Democrats are morally justified in saying President Trump is evil, we are good, we’re going to let everyone come in. that is not the right way. We have to be tough, we have to have a secure border.”

During his career as the official Fox Catholic priest, Morris could be counted on to support the right wing culture war and war on Christmas canard about evil liberals taking religion out of the public square. His first return performance was same-old, same old (America is a Christian nation) and this performance did not disappoint!

Ainsley Earhardt, supporter of “benign Christianity” in government, brought up the removal of the word “Lord,” inscribed on stone in front of a South Carolina police station. She said “that’s really wrong” and asked Morris for his reaction.

After Morris (who supports unconstitutional prayer in public schools) mentioned a court ruling that prayer was not allowed in a public school district, he claimed that the language of the 1st Amendment “doesn’t mean that some people cannot express their faith publicly.” In keeping with the propaganda of the religious rights, he proclaimed that “the activist groups are using the lower courts to say you have to speak about faith only in your homes and in your church.” Doocy chimed in “and they’ve been very effective at it.” (Nobody mentioned the landmark Lee v Weisman decision which established the unconstitutionality of prayer at a public school graduation.)

As he did in the past, he claimed that America’s Founding documents are proof that the activists are wrong. After he said that “we have to get back to what’s actually written” (Uh, no mention of “God” in the Constitution, Mr. Morris). An outraged Earhardt lamented how difficult it must have been for the Christian who had to remove “the Lord” from the police monument.

Morris predicted that “the pendulum will swing” because “there is so much faith” and “goodness” in America and preached that “we can’t allow activists to get, what they’re trying to do is erase the name and the voice of God from the public square and that is not good for our country.”

No longer Fr. Jonathan Morris, Mr. Jonathan Morris is still rendering to his Republican Caesar President and Fox News!

Watch Fox & Friends, Tuesday July 23rd, 2019