Former acting ICE Director, Thomas Homan doesn’t just love a border wall, he thanked God Donald Trump shut down the government to build one.

It just so happens that Homan is yet another Fox regular Trump thinks would make a great addition to his administration, in this case, as director of Homeland Security. It seems Homan has never met an anti-immigrant policy he doesn’t love. As Politico noted, “he once recommended charging so-called sanctuary city politicians ‘with crimes’ and has pugnaciously defended even Trump’s most controversial immigration moves, including separating children from their parents at the border.”

So clearly Fox knew what it was getting when Homan was booked to discuss the murder of a California police officer by an undocumented immigrant. It's a tragedy which Fox has been using to ratchet up anti-immigrant sentiment - just in time to bolster Trump’s shutting down the government over funding a border wall he insisted Mexico would pay for.

“I’m not a politician,” Homan said, but he claimed Trump was “100% right on this border.”

And while it’s not clear that Homan wants the job of DHS secretary, his comments surely warmed Trump to him even further. “I’m glad he’s the president, he’s doing the right thing,” Homan said about Trump’s insistence on a wall. “And thank God he shut the government down.”

Watch Homan’s complete disregard for the hundreds of thousands of Americans going without pay as a result of the shutdown below, from the December 29, 2018 Cavuto Live.