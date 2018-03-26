Former Fox host Eric Bolling spent 10 minutes talking to CNN’s Brian Stelter yesterday. I’m a Stelter fan but I think he blew some opportunities to get past Bolling’s blatantly false claim that there were not many Trumpers at Fox when Bolling worked there.

Bolling said he is not in talks with the White House about a job. But clearly he would not mind one. Regardless of his claim that the reason he tweeted his willingness to work there for a dollar (because he was infuriated by the recent spending bill), it was still out there. Also, in this interview, he said, “I did sit down with the president, I had some great ideas on opioids, I had some ideas on infrastructure that I presented to him.” Bolling added, “And I’m not doing it because I want to go there. I’m just doing it because I think the country could be better off with more pro-Trump ideological people surrounding him and advising him.”

Bolling, you probably recall, recently lost his son to an opioid overdose – on the same day Bolling lost his job at Fox over sexual harassment. As reprehensible as the behavior that got him fired from Fox may have been, you’ve got to feel for him.

He also discussed his departure from Fox as well as Ralph Peters’ “nuclear” departure last week about which he said, “Fox has degenerated from providing a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices to a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration.”

That led to this exchange:

STELTER: I’ve never seen anybody on cable news do that on the way out of the door. Did you agree that Fox is now a propaganda machine?



BOLLING: Well, you know, I haven’t been at Fox for a very long time. Ralph Peters—I used to book Ralph Peters when I’d sit for Hannity or O’Reilly.



STELTER: Yes.



BOLLING: And he would come on and he was always a friend brand. He’d always got have something extremely provocative to say. That’s—you know, Ralph Peters is entitled to his opinion.



Again, seven months ago, when I—eight months ago when I left Fox, there were not a lot of pro-Trump people at Fox. There was only a handful of us.



STELTER: Right, not a lot of pro-Trump people at Fox.



BOLLING: Go look back seven or eight months ago, and you’ll see, it was—there was Hannity, myself, maybe even Pirro.

FACT CHECK: Bolling stopped appearing on Fox in August, 2017. There were a lot of pro-Trump people at Fox even then. In addition to the three Trumpers Bolling mentioned, Kimberly Guilfoyle (who joined Bolling in a Trump-slobbering New Year’s Eve special); Harris Faulkner, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy, Pete Hegseth, Abby Huntsman, Melissa Francis, Maria Bartiromo, Ed Henry and Kevin Corke were all there at the time.

Apparently, Stelter did not want to make an issue of Bolliing’s ridiculous claim. But the look on Stelter’s face was priceless.

Bolling went on to parrot the Fox party line, “We are free to have our own opinions.” But as former Fox producers have publicly stated, everybody knows what’s desired and there is great pressure to conform to it.

Bolling also claimed that Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham are “very opinionated but they’re always within the boundaries of fact.”

FACT CHECK: Not really.

It was in the discussions about Fox that I think Stelter missed an opportunity to probe about Fox’s bias without asking Bolling to take sides between Peters and Fox. More delicate questioning, such as, “Much has been said about Fox’s cheerleading for Trump. Do you feel the network has gone too far?” could have elicited more nuance from an inside perspective.

Regardless, this was still an interesting interview. Watch it below, from CNN’s March 25, 2018 Reliable Sources.