A former foreign correspondent for Fox News who abruptly resigned after nine years on the job tweeted strong support for Shepard Smith yesterday.

Remember Conor Powell? He left Fox News in August, 2018, reportedly because he was “uncomfortable with the direction of the news organization in recent months.” In other words, there was too much pro-Trump propaganda.

As if to put an exclamation point on it, Powell’s supportive tweet for Smith is currently pinned to the top of his feed.

#ShepardSmith is the best breaking news anchor on TV. A fantastic coworker and mentor. I am sorry to see him leave #FoxNews but complete understand why he is leaving. Staying there isn’t worth the damage to one’s personal and professional reputation. https://t.co/a4zt4yRbmk — Conor Powell (@ConormPowell) October 11, 2019

(Smith image via screen grab)