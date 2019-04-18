You know that Attorney General William Barr’s behavior was shockingly sycophantic when even Fox News’ Chris Wallace described it as in the tank for Trump, rather than on behalf of America, as a whole.

As Crooks and Liars’ John Amato noted, Barr suggested that being angry at a federal investigation is a good excuse for obstructive behavior. Wallace, of course, was not that explicit. But he did pointedly suggest that the attorney general for the United States of America is more of a Trump flunky than a public official working for the American people.

WALLACE: [Y]ou got into this very curious area where the attorney general seemed almost to be acting as the counselor for the defense, the counselor for the president rather than the attorney general, talking about his motives, talking about his anger, his feeling this was unfair and there were leaks and really, as I say, making a case for the president.

Yes, Wallace has been something of an independent voice on Fox News but he’s no member of the #Resistance. So it’s noteworthy that Barr’s behavior was so biased that even Wallace acknowledged that Barr disgraced himself.

from Fox News' April 18, 2019 coverage of the release of the Mueller report