Herman Cain’s laughter at the thought of killing Mexican immigrants as they cross the border is yet another reason this man is unfit to serve on the Federal Reserve board.

Last week, after news broke that Donald Trump intends to nominate Cain, I noted his lack of qualifications to sit on the Fed board, along with his famous ignorance and a reputation for sexual harassment. Today, our friend Richard W. (I highly recommend following him on Twitter!) reminded me of the time Cain and Fox News host Jesse Watters laughed as they fantasized about killing Mexican immigrants.

On April 17, 2017, I wrote this about Cain’s visit to Watters World:

As a discussion about Donald Trump's proposed border wall wrapped up, Watters and Caine fantasized about death to Mexicans:

WATTERS: Well, Mr. Cain, I think maybe if you pony up some dough, you get a special section of that Trump wall that’s electrified and we can start zapping things as they try to cross.

CAIN: Jesse, I just want the sign to be put up on the other side: “We will kill you if you cross this wall.”

They both chuckled heartily.

“I think that will send a very clear message,” Watters said, approvingly.

So, Cain has been repeatedly accused of sexual harassment, he’s an ignoramus and he has a nauseating attitude toward Mexicans. It's no wonder Trump thinks Cain is so fab!

Watch Cain's hideous sense of humor below, from the April 15, 2017 Watters World.