In case you’re wondering how Fox News culture got the way it was depicted in yesterday's lawsuit this video put together by Brave New Films, in 2007, provides a hint.

Brave New Films, you may recall, produced the “Outfoxed” documentary which I'd argue first made the world aware of how Fox News propagandizes and perverts the news. (Disclosure: I served as a researcher for that film and it became the launching pad for this blog).

Three years after Outfoxed, which came out in 2004, Brave New Films produced a series of shorter videos about Fox called “Fox Attacks,” with some assistance from the then-NewsHounds bloggers.

With the latest lawsuit painting a Fox News culture that is as sleazy and misogynistic as ever, this video seemed relevant again. All the footage comes from Fox.

I do not believe I contributed to Fox News Porn. But that has never made it any less enjoyable.

Watch it below, from November, 2007, via Brave New Films: