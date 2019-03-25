Former Fox News contributor Stephen Moore got a friendly platform to pretend he doesn’t have a record of incompetence and partisan hackery - and that he's not going to the Federal Reserve Board with an aim of undermining the chairman.

When Moore left Fox for CNN in 2017, Ellen and I gave some examples of why we would not miss him: “We have caught him trying to pawn off Donald Trump’s tax plan as ‘primarily’ helping the middle class (it doesn’t) and validating Glenn Beck’s doomsday 2009 fear mongering that the Obama administration would lead to a decline of our entire civilization, e.g.”

Media Matters had much more on Moore’s discredited record:

During his tenure as the “chief economist” at the Heritage Foundation, Moore once exaggerated the actual cost estimate of providing unaccompanied minors with access to American public schools by an absurd 63 percent, claiming it would cost $1 billion a year. During a July 2014 dispute with Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, Moore was caught cherry-picking statistics for an op-ed published by The Kansas City Star to intentionally mislead readers about the relationship between tax cuts and job creation. (The newspaper eventually vowed to stop publishing Moore’s work, which had to be corrected by other outlets as well.)

But now that Moore is on the brink of joining Trump’s TV Administration, for a position in an institution he clearly hopes to undermine, he got all cred he doesn’t deserve from Cavuto.

After receiving congratulations on the nomination, Moore told Cavuto, "I feel really privileged and this is quite an honor."

He promised to "pursue, promote policies that increase wages and increase growth and prosperity." He claimed that’s his “whole agenda.”

But Cavuto implicitly acknowledged that Moore’s real agenda is more likely about doing Trump’s bidding and sabotaging the chairman, whom Trump has attacked – and Moore has said should be fired for “wrecking our economy.”

"You've been a very big Fed critic over the many years I've had the pleasure of knowing you,” Cavuto said, “You’re going to be like a bull in a china shop."

Nobody mentioned Moore’s demand that Chairman Jerome Powell be fired. Moore merely said, "I was critical of the Fed's last rate increase in December. I think almost everyone agrees that was a big mistake. Remember the Dow fell by several thousand points."

But, Moore also signaled he’s a lackey for the Fan in Chief. "One of the things I love about Donald Trump, by the way,” Moore gushed, “one of the reasons I agreed to work with him back in the campaign, I love his optimism about America. “

“The Fed had to put its tail between its legs back in late December and actually admit that it had made a mistake," Moore added. He praised Trump’s "very pro-growth set of policies,” and continued gushing. “I was privileged to work on the tax cut, I think it's working phenomenally. We’ve got the deregulation, we’ve got the government off the backs of our business, very pro-American business."

Get a look at Trump’s latest unqualified TV pal in line for a powerful position below, from the March 22, 2019 Your World.