The only thing more anti-American than Donald Trump attacking his own country’s media as “truly” the “enemy of the people,” is a so-called news host, in this case Stuart Varney, slobbering over the dangerous rhetoric and all but calling for more and worse.

In a commentary on Tuesday, Varney spent two minutes gushing over the Trump rhetoric that must have warmed Vladimir Putin’s heart:

The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE. For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion. They truly are the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2019

Then Varney set about making Putin’s day even more delightful, as well as Trump’s.

VARNEY: Now is the time for a presidential counter punch. President Trump’s good at this.

[…]

Now is the time to counter punch the media. … For two years, they’ve indulged in an orgy of hatred that colored absolutely everything. For two years … they breathlessly reported the most outrageous statements

This from the network that spent eight years in an orgy of hatred against Obama: The birtherism, the “secret Muslim” dog whistles. The blaming for crimes he had nothing to do with. And more. As Trevor Noah said, “You don’t get to say s**t.”

Predictably, Varney also adored Trump’s memo to producers urging them to keep certain critics off the air or at least to “employ basic journalistic standards” in questioning whether they should appear.

VARNEY: Way to go, Mr. President. Remind them about basic journalistic standards.

As if the Liar in Chief would know a basic journalistic standard if it was served to him on a plate of Russian caviar.

Finally, Varney cited Trump’s “enemy of the people” tweet, saying, “That’s our president! Go get ‘em, sir. The media’s a disgrace.”

Then, as if to prove there really is no daylight between Trump and Fox, Trump worked in a retweet of Varney’s commentary into his stream of other Fox tweets yesterday.

Watch Varney and Trump share their contempt for America below, from the March 26, 2019 Varney & Co., as retweeted by Trump: