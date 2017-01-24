Fox Business’ Charles Gasparino has reported on Facebook about some post-inaugural “fun and games” he was involved in. First, he got into a shoving match with “an anarchist thug” who was shouting insults at Trumpster Scott Baio outside one of the balls. Then Gasparino said he witnessed Kellyanne Conway throwing “some mean punches” inside, during one of the balls

I’m just going to embed Gasparino’s post below without comment.

(H/T reader Eric J.)

Gasparino image via screen grab.