Liz Claman and Charles Payne have joined colleague Lou Dobbs in quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Fox Business hosts in quarantine to three, or about 25% of the regular weekday lineup.

Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a member of Claman’s staff tested positive, sending her into quarantine. It’s not clear whether Payne was exposed to that staffer or Dobbs’ or someone else. However, The Reporter noted that both Claman and Payne have “beamed into” their shows, suggesting they are both feeling well.

Dobbs was reported to be in quarantine Friday night after one of his staff tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Fox Business Network only has 11 weekday hosts, by my count, not counting the shows on Friday evening, now that the network has dumped Trish Regan's and Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery's shows.

(virus image via screen grab)