Apparently, just because “real news” anchor Harris Faulkner adores Donald Trump, she sees nothing wrong with letting him pretend he’s popular with women during their interview today.

Near the end of the first part of their interview, after Faulkner had already gone along with Trump’s wild claims about Michael Cohen, she lobbed one of her many softballs. This time, she asked for Trump’s “reaction” to the latest Fox News poll that had him “just a couple ticks off your highest point.”

Trump began rambling about how amazing the numbers are considering how mean the media is to him (transcript excerpts via RealClear Politics):

TRUMP: Well, I think it's amazing, because I only get bad news. I only get bad stories. You look at the paper, it's all nonsense. It's campaign contributions that if it were -- even the campaign contribution is totally legal. You look at stories one after another, they're all legal. The great lawyers that do that stuff are saying there's nothing illegal.

[…]

Because there's never -- nobody's ever seen anything like this. But it won't be a big story on NBC, or ABC, or CBS, and CNN won't even cover it; you know, that's total fake news.

But then he said this:

TRUMP: I think I have the greatest base in the history of politics. I have people that I love and that love me, frankly. That includes a lot of women. I've got a tremendous percentage of women last time, remember? I wasn't going to get women.

This is a big distortion. Trump got 41% of the female vote in 2016, 13 points behind Hillary Clinton's 54%. In fact, Trump has historically low favorability among women.

But Faulkner, a Fox "news anchor" said eagerly, “I interviewed some of the women for Trump, yes.”

“I mean, Hillary wished she had my numbers, OK? Hillary got trounced with women,” Trump added, now lying outright.

Faulkner never challenged a word.

Watch Faulkner let Trump spread falsehoods to viewers below, from the December 13, 2018 Outnumbered Overtime.