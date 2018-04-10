Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be testifying today before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees about data mining, Russian meddling, user privacy and more. We’ve got the testimony streaming after the jump.

The Washington Post has a copy of Zuckerberg’s prepared remarks as released by the House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Congress, where Zuckerberg will testify tomorrow. Here’s a summary of what WaPo says we can expect him to also say today:

Zuckerberg plans to open his remarks with a familiar recitation of the social media platform’s ability to link far-flung people together but then pivot into an acknowledgment of Facebook’s increasingly visible dark side.

“It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well,” Zuckerberg plans to tell lawmakers. “That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

Watch it below, starting at 2 PM ET, via The Washington Post on YouTube. Please share your thoughts in our comments section.

(Zuckerberg caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)