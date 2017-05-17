It’s hard to imagine a law enforcement official less deserving of a promotion to the Department of Homeland Security than Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke. He has not only made unhinged threats against Trump opponents, there have been several suspicious deaths of prisoners in his custody of late. But this Fox News fave is just the kind of guy Donald Trump thinks is an asset to the Department of Homeland Security.

Here’s some of what I wrote about Clarke in November, when he was under consideration for the Secretary of DHS position:

You may recall that Clarke has repeatedly encouraged violence against people who don’t think like he does. Most notably, there was his recent tweet suggesting it was time for pitchforks and torches against the White House, Congress, the Department of Justice and more:

It's incredible that our institutions of gov, WH, Congress, DOJ, and big media are corrupt & all we do is bitch. Pitchforks and torches time pic.twitter.com/8G5G0daGVN — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) October 15, 2016

Not surprisingly, once Trump won, Clarke was against protests. He even had the gall or the stupidity, or both, to hold up a copy of the Constitution as he suggested the right to protest was not enshrined in it.

These temper tantrums from these radical anarchists must be quelled. There is no legitimate reason to protest the will of the people. pic.twitter.com/G502pwNSN9 — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) November 10, 2016

And let’s not forget that Clarke was against protests before he was for them (and then against them again). Clarke has repeatedly urged violence against anti-Trump protesters, with Fox News’ approval.

He has even suggested violence against people just for having a different political view. At a Trump inaugural ball, Clarke said:

“I am one of those bare-knuckle fighters. When I hear people say we need to reach across the aisle and work with the Democrats, you know what I say? The only reason I’ll be reaching across the aisle is to grab one of them by the throat.”

Though he is African American, Clarke has distinguished himself for his animosity toward his own race. In October, 2015, he alleged, “Before long, Black Lies Matter will join forces with ISIS to being down our legal constituted republic. You heard it first here." A few months ago, Clarke referred to African American professor Marc Lamont Hill as a “jigaboo.” He has also boasted that he said African Americans live in a hellhole before Donald Trump did.

And speaking of hellholes, a slew of people have died in Clarke’s custody. Four people, including a baby, have died in his jail. One died of thirst.

Oh, and he’s another Trump pal with high-level Russian pals.

Clarke's Fox News buddies are undoubtedly cheering his new appointment. That is, unless they think he deserves an even bigger promotion. Just last week, Fox & Friends floated him as a replacement for FBI Director James Comey.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Clarke will work in the DHS Office of Partnership and Engagement “as a liaison with state, local and tribal law enforcement and governments.” His position does not require Senate confirmation.

Watch Clarke fear monger that gun safety laws would lead to a second American revolution below, from a February 23, 2013 appearance on Fox News.

(Clarke image via screen grab)