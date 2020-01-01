It’s hard to see Fox News’ fear mongering about a civil war as anything other than a not-so-thinly veiled effort to pre-justify any partisan violence – and sadly, there’s every reason to believe this poisonous rhetoric will continue in 2020.

We’ve been reporting for years about violent rhetoric Fox personalities routinely engage in. But Media Matters has put together a short video driving that point home about Fox’s unhinged rhetoric in 2019, alone.

What’s even more disturbing is that with Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and a difficult re-election looming, not to mention God knows how many crises and scandals, there’s every reason to believe that Fox’s rhetoric will remain as extreme or become even more so.

This is yet one more reason why Democrats and liberal pundits need to take on these bullies by the horns rather than try to appease.

See what any liberal going on Fox should be prepared to call out, no matter what the producer tells you the topic is, below, via Media Matters.