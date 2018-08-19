Retired Lt. Col. Ralph Peters sounded the alarm about Donald Trump and how he and Fox News are gifts to each other. “The polite word is ‘prostitutes,’” Peters said about his former Fox colleagues.

Peters, you probably recall, is the former Fox News analyst who went nuclear when he left the network. Speaking today on CNN’s Reliable Sources, Peters said, “I left Fox because as a former military officer who took an oath to the Constitution, I could not be part of a channel that, to me, was assaulting the Constitution, the constitutional order, the rule of law.”

“What we need is people who will speak honestly and not worry about who it offends,” he said. “This is a president of the United States who is a danger to the Republic.”

Peters is not exactly my idea of a hero. He was a rabid Obama-basher at Fox, making such statements as: “You know, (Obama) just doesn’t like America very much. He’s not grateful to it. He doesn’t like our system of government: the separation of powers – clearly he doesn’t like that. … He’s a man who doesn’t like our military, who believes America is the problem.” I wonder if Peters still stands by those comments. In any event, he made similar claims today about Trump, only worse.

However, Peters was, as he said today on CNN, a Russia analyst “for most of my career” and I have little doubt that he knows his subject or that he was spot on in his assessment of Trump:

PETERS: I am convinced that the president of the United States is in thrall to Vladimir Putin. There is no other way to explain his behavior. And he perfectly fits the profile of the kind of people the Russians target.

[…]

I never could have foreseen this, to use a cliché word, this Orwellian situation.

“I don’t want to be the go-to guy for Fox bashing forever,” Peters said. But, clearly, he sees Fox as partly responsible for our country's predicament. “What Fox is doing is causing real harm to our country right now,” Peters said. He described the relationship between Trump and Fox as "opportunistic." He said, “Trump was just a gift to Fox and Fox, in turn, is a gift to Trump.”

Later, Stelter brought up Trump’s revocation of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance. We saw a video of Fox News hosts cheering the move juxtaposed with MSNBC pundits condemning it.

“Do you think your former colleagues at Fox are proud of their performance?” Stelter asked.

“The polite word is ‘prostitutes,’” Peters replied. “So, we’ll just leave it at that.”

Watch Peters speak out below, from CNN’s August 19, 2018 Reliable Sources.