After turning coat from Democrat to Republican, Rep. Jeff Van Drew ran to Fox News and slobbered over “the work that you do and the objectivity that you have.”

In case you missed it, Van Drew formally became a Republican last week and pledged “undying support” for Donald Trump despite promising voters late last month that he, a lifelong Democrat would remain one.

But now that Van Drew is getting pro-Trump money, he’s bowing down and slobbering over Trump TV and one of its biggest Trump sycophants, Maria Bartiromo.

You could feel the love in the air when Bartiromo began the interview with an enthusiastic, “Congressman, it is a pleasure to see you.”

Van Drew’s response was jaw dropping.

VAN DREW: It is a pleasure to be with you and as I was saying before, I am so proud to be associated with you. You truly represent what news media should be about and just how to conduct a show like this. I’m very, very proud of you and the work that you do and the objectivity that you have. So thank you.

Bartiromo was deeply appreciative. “Congressman, that means the world to me in this environment of media today. I’m grateful and I so appreciate your comments.”

Then she quickly pivoted to prodding him to attack Democrats by asking him “how you came to this decision to leave the majority, the Democrats and become a Republican.”

Van Drew replied that the Democratic party has moved “further and further to the left," he’s a “proud capitalist” who “believe[s] in hard work,” etc. “The final sign,” Van Drew said, was a supposed dictate, “You have to vote for impeachment.”

I’m sure those pro-Trump dollars helped, too, but Bartiromo thoughtfully didn’t mention them.

Instead, she said, “So you were uncomfortable with the shaming and, you know, the pushback that you couldn’t do what you thought was right. That you had to go along with the herd.”

The Republican party forced out Republican Justin Amash this year when he declared his support for impeachment. But neither Bartiromo nor Van Drew seemed to remember.

Now, on the network whose brand is poisonous partisan rhetoric, Van Drew announced, “I want to bring people together. Let’s bring Americans together.”

Watch the kowtowing below, from the December 22, 2019 Sunday Morning Futures.