Not even the Fox & Friends sycophants could let Eric Trump’s lie about support for Daddy Donald Trump’s Twitter attack on The Squad go unchecked.

Eric Trump visited Fox News this morning for a palsy chat with the Trio of Trump Toadies otherwise known as Fox & Friends. Eric is the Trump son who enriched his family by ripping off children’s charities and just recently "discovered" his family business had many undocumented immigrants as long-time employees. Of course, none of that was brought up by any members of the Toady Trio.

While most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump’s tweets telling the four American congresswomen of color to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came,” Eric Trump exclaimed, “I love the tweet!” Ignoring how much Daddy Trump hates America, son Eric added, “If you complain about our country … I like his message: Leave.”

Not surprisingly, not one of the hosts noted the irony. Instead, super-duper Christian cohost Ainsley Earhardt (who was “so tired of protecting” minorities’ rights back in 2015) drew a false equivalence between the racist tweets and Democrats. “It’s interesting that they’re calling your Dad out on decorum yet they’re breaking House rules and breaking decorum. So it’s on both sides,” she said.

The Toady Trio sat silent as Eric Trump raved about what a fighter for America Trump is – while ignoring how Trump has consistently sided with Russia and North Korea over the U.S.

TRUMP: No one’s been fighting for American pride and standing up for the national anthem and standing up for our flag and not allowing our flag to be burned in the streets and no one’s been fighting for these things. And my father’s in there and he’s fighting every single day.

And he’s fighting against the media, he has to fight against these lunatics – and guys, I’m telling you, 95% of this country is behind him in this message. People love this nation.

Even cohost Brian Kilmeade had to acknowledge that wasn’t true. He noted that Trump’s approval rating had risen among Republicans – to 72% - but that it dropped with independents. “You know as much as anyone,” Kilmeade continued pointedly, “independents and undecided will decide the election.”

Trump had no answer other than to claim, “You know how phony all of these polls are.” Then how does he know Daddy has 95% of the country behind him? Did he just make it up? Nobody asked.

Nevertheless, Trump continued with more lies suggesting he doesn’t think polls are so phony after all. He claimed that Trump is polling better than both Presidents Obama and Bush at the same point in their presidencies.

FACT CHECK: Obama and both Presidents Bush were more popular than Trump at this point in their presidencies.

Again, not one of the three sycophants challenged the lie nor Trump’s hypocrisy as he reiterated, “We all know how phony these polls are.”

Trump went on to make the bizarre claim that the polls put out fake numbers in order to suppress votes. He cited as proof an ABC News poll that had Daddy Putin-Puppet down 13 points the day before Election Day in 2016. That begs the question then, how did Daddy win if that suppressed the vote?

Not surprisingly, nobody asked.

Watch Eric Trump prove he’s as dishonest as his father below, from the July 17, 2019 Fox & Friends.