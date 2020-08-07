Before you laugh at Eric Trump’s brazen dishonesty about the polls, keep in mind it was part of an insidious message that the presidential debates are rigged against Daddy Donald Trump in order to also rig the election against him. The conspiracy theory was validated by Sean Hannity.

Regardless of how well the “rigged election” conspiracy theory helps Daddy Trump retain office in November, Eric Trump (the son who ripped off a children's charity) has a financial incentive to keep donors enthused now: His wife reportedly pockets $180,000 a year from the Trump campaign, which reportedly skirts FEC rules to get her the dough.

First, Trump ran through the litany of Biden “not up to the job” memes heard ad nauseum on Fox: “This guy doesn’t have the mental capacity to be commander in chief of this country. … The guy won’t come out of his basement." He cited a few recent Biden gaffes as proof, while he and Hannity pretended Daddy Donald is sharp as a tack.

But then Trump got to the heart of his mission: Accusing the debate commission of rigging the debates for Biden:

TRUMP: You’re gonna have 16 states, 16 states that started voting, you’re gonna have 8 million votes cast before the first debate and it’s disgusting and it shouldn’t happen and it’s a travesty. And you know what? This guy is afraid of my father and I really believe that these debates are going to be an absolute bloodbath.

[…]

TRUMP: Do you think it’s any coincidence, Sean, that all the debates are at the end of September and into October? You know, if you look at North Carolina, I’ll just give you a great example. North Carolina starts voting September 4th. If you look at Florida, Florida starts voting September 14th, right? The debate doesn’t happen until September 29th. The first debate, and that’s not the last debate. You’re literally gonna have eight million votes that are cast before the first debate and they rigged this on purpose. That’s why he won’t slide the debates up, Sean. He doesn’t want to debate my father. There’s no question about it. That’s why he wants the debates as late as possible. Because that benefits him because he does not want to be on that debate stage.

…

The guy does not want to debate my father and it’s a travesty that this debate commission is probably very, very crooked.

Apparently, Eric Trump’s thesis is that people will be voting for Biden ahead of the debates only because he is in hiding and people won’t learn how much they prefer Trump until Mr. “Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV” smashes Biden with his cognitive brilliance in a debate. Never mind that we see Trump in action every day. Even Eric Trump must know that Daddy is losing in the polls to Biden.

Not surprisingly, Trump’s Bedtime BFF Sean Hannity (sounding drunk) was all in on the BS.

HANNITY: This is corruption at the highest level. This is not fair to the American voter. He swears he wants to debate. He needs to debate. The country needs to see a debate before a single vote is cast, totally agree. Last word.

TRUMP: Well, listen, I think we’re looking really good. The polls are looking great. You see it every single day. The enthusiasm is tremendous. And I can tell you, as vocal as a lot of our supporters are, what’s under the surface, Sean, is tremendous. I see more enthusiasm going into 2020 than I did in 2016.

You can see why being rid of the entire Trump family is one more reason to vote Blue below, from the August 6, 2020 Hannity.