Eric Trump – he’s the son who ripped off a children’s cancer charity, not the one who met with the Russians – characterized Daddy Donald Trump’s love for a congressman who assaulted a journalist as great politics.

On Friday's Outnumbered, cohost Melissa Francis asked Eric Trump about his father supporting Rep. Greg Gianforte specifically because he assaulted a reporter. She played a clip from his rally in Montana Thursday night:

TRUMP: And, by the way, never wrestle him, you understand that? Never. Any guy that can do a body-slam, he’s my kind—he’s my guy.

As far as charity cheater Eric is concerned, there’s nothing not to love about a guy praising assault!

From the Media Matters transcript (with my emphases added):

ERIC TRUMP (TRUMP ORGANIZATION EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT): Oh, stop. He wasn’t the guy who body-slammed anybody. He can have fun. By the way, this is actually exactly why my father won. Because, so many people were so sick and tired of the little caged, the perfectly scripted politician who memorized their little soundbite, and they went out there, and they had no crowds, and they weren’t any fun, and they had no charisma, they had no personality. Hey, to go out and say, as a guy who’s a little bit—who is un-PC, and probably won because he’s un-PC, “anybody who body-slams somebody, he’s my kind of guy,” and joke about it, and the whole crowds laughing, like, stop. That’s—

FRANCIS: So, do you feel the same about Eric Holder saying, when they’re down, we kick them? Is it the same thing, or is it hypocritical—

TRUMP: No, the difference was, Eric Holder wasn’t laughing when he was saying that and kind of joking around, right? The demeanor was very different. He’s saying, when they’re down, you go up and you kick them in the head. It’s—I think it actually is different, I think it’s totally different. I think the way you actually convey a message resonates. “Hey, my kind of guy, I like tough guys. I like—you know? Don’t mess with him, he’s a great guy. Now, come up here and say a couple words.”

Got that, if only Holder had been joking and acting charismatically when he talked about kicking people, Trump would have found it hilarious!!! By the way, Holder did not endorse kicking anyone in the head. He specifically said he was speaking metaphorically and not advocating violence when he said, “When they go low, we kick ‘em.”

But facts are for other people! Especially not the guy who also lied on Fox about not having any business interests in Saudi Arabia or Russia.

Watch Trump give a pass to violence against reporters below, from the October 19, 2018 Outnumbered, via Media Matters.