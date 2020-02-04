Eric Trump proved he’s a liar like Daddy when he boasted on Fox News last night that “patriotism is back” under Donald Trump and the proof is that “people weren’t kneeling at the Super Bowl.” Yet, at his party in Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump was caught on video fidgeting and playing conductor during the national anthem while his wife and son stood with their hands over their hearts.

From the Miami Herald:

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said all Americans should “stand proudly” during the national anthem, and publicly chastises those who don’t as disrespectful of the troops and the flag.

But during the national anthem at his own Super Bowl watch party Sunday night, a brief video posted to Instagram shows Trump greeting guests, adjusting his chair, and straightening his suit jacket as other attendees — including first lady Melania Trump and their teenage son — stand with their hands over their hearts. As “The Star Spangled Banner” crescendoes, Trump raises both of his hands in the air, and twirls them around as if conducting the music.

Saying Americans should “stand proudly” during the national anthem is a polite way of describing Trump’s attacks on those who have knelt in political protest. During a 2017 rally, Trump ranted and raved. From The Guardian:

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” the president said at a rally for Republican senator Luther Strange, who is running in a special election next week to remain in the seat vacated by attorney general Jeff Sessions.

“You know, some owner is going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it [but] they’ll be the most popular person in this country.”

The Guardian also noted that Trump urged people to leave the stadium “even if it’s one player” taking a knee.

Not surprisingly, Trump’s anthem hypocrisy went viral. And, by the way, the event cost taxpayers $3.4 million, according to HuffPost.

But on the Hannity show last night, Eric Trump said this:

TRUMP: I mean, just the spirit of this country is different and by every metric, right? I mean, look at consumer confidence, which tells you so much about where we are as a country.

The best consumer confidence we've ever had. Look at where we are in terms of the military, look at patriotism. I mean, patriotism is back. People weren't kneeling at the Super Bowl yesterday, right?

In fact, I think they went to the nth degree to really showcase American might and power and what the flag stands for and military. And -- I mean, so much of that is back.

Predictably, Sycophant in Chief Sean Hannity did not challenge the phony patriotism.

You can watch Donald Trump disrespect the anthem below, via the Miami Herald. Underneath is Eric Trump's dishonesty, from the February 3, 2020 Hannity.