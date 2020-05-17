Fox News coronavirus expert Eric Trump shrugged off the deaths of nearly 90,000 Americans in order to weaponize the pandemic as some kind of Democratic plot to prevent his father from holding rallies and that it will “magically” disappear after the election.

Appearing on the Justice with Judge Jeanine show, I must have missed the part where she told us Eric Trump’s credentials for spouting off on the pandemic. I couldn't find any, unless you consider his claim to be a “large advocate of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital” (an “advocacy” that has also allowed him to funnel money into his family’s coffers) a COVID-19 credential.

Eric Trump proved how ignorant and/or deceitful he is in his opening remarks. “You can go buy a bottle of vodka in a liquor store but you can’t go to church. You can go to Planned Parenthood and get an abortion but you can’t go to the public library to vote,” he sneered. You don’t need to be an infectious disease expert to know that the difference is the number of people/contacts who will share the same enclosed space and the ability to keep it sanitized.

But, Trump-crony Pirro said nothing to correct the record. So Eric Trump continued playing an expert on TV. After attacking the Democratic relief bills and offering his deepest thoughts on the economy, Eric pontificated on the pandemic, itself:

TRUMP: Well listen, the election is 176 days, to be exact, away, and listen, Biden loves this. Biden can't go out on stage without making some horrible blunder. I mean, even from his basement he's making awful gaffes every single day, so his campaign's thrilled that he's not going out there and they think they are taking away Donald Trump's greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time, right?

So, they will - and you watch, they'll milk it every single day between now and November third. And guess what? After November third coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear, and everybody will be able to re-open.

They're trying to deprive him of his greatest asset, which is the fact that the American people love him, the fact that he's relatable, the fact that he can go out there and draw massive crowds. Joe Biden can't get 10 people in a room, My father is getting 50,000 in a room, and they want to do everything they can to stop it.

Make no mistake, to a lot of them Jeanine, to a lot of them, this is a very cognizant strategy that they are trying to employ.

We’ll have to wait for November to check back in with Trump’s pandemic prediction (I calendared it just now).

But as for poor Daddy being prevented by Democrats from holding rallies, the governors of swing states Florida, Georgia, Arizona are Republican, so why isn’t Daddy scheduling rallies there?

If he does, I hope Eric, his wife and children make sure to attend.

Meanwhile, you can Fox and Pirro allow Eric Trump to pretend to be a coronavirus expert below, from the May 16, 2020 Justice with Judge Jeanine.