Eric Trump is definitely a chip off the old divisive, lying and con artist block. But with less charisma!

Trump visited the Hannity show Tuesday night to help fight back against the “Destroy Trump Media,” as Sean Hannity likes to refer to any media outlet that dares to criticize the Glorious Leader.

So it was no surprise that Hannity had no questions for Trump about the report earlier that day that more than $1 million he raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was diverted to Trump family business interests.

Yet Trump had the nerve to complain about other people’s morals:

TRUMP: I’ve never seen hatred like this. To me, they’re not even people. It’s so, so sad. I mean, morality’s just gone, morals have flown out the window. We deserve so much better than this as a country.

This from the guy whose father was caught boasting about sexually assaulting women.

But Hannity didn’t mind the hypocrisy. He said, “You’re right.”

Nor did Hannity note the irony of Trump saying, “We need to bring some principle back. We have to bring some manners back. We need to bring some respect back.” It was bad enough that Trump said this moments after saying his political foes are "not even people." But it was also right after his father attacked the mayor of London while he was in the middle of grappling with a horrific terrorist attack.

In other words, principle, manners and respect should begin in the Trump home.

Hannity, however, was looking to make political tensions even worse. He later ratcheted up the hate mongering a notch when he suggested that Democrats are actually dangerous. “Do you worry this goes even further?” he “asked” with feigned innocence. “I don’t know where this ends.” It was reminiscent of the “questions” Hannity asked as he promoted rancher Cliven Bundy’s armed insurrection against the federal government. For example, Hannity once asked Bundy’s son, “Are you worried about what the federal government’s capable of doing from this point forward?”

Watch the perniciousness below, from the June 6, 2017 Hannity.