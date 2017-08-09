Yashar Ali, whose bombshell reporting about Eric Bolling’s dick pics led to his suspension from Fox, is being sued by Bolling for defamation. And Bolling has engaged Donald Trump's law firm for the job.

As Ali notes, it’s telling that Bolling went after Ali personally, rather than HuffPost, who published the story. In other words, it’s clearly an effort to punish Ali and subject him to a potentially ruinous suit.

But will Bolling prevail? Ali said his reporting was based on 14 sources whose identities he has promised to keep confidential. But even so, that suggests that Bolling’s behavior was widely known at Fox. The recent comments by a former regular guest on Fox, Caroline Heldman, reinforce that picture.

After Bolling was suspended, Heldman came forward with details about Bolling’s harassment of her:

My only surprise is that it took this long for people to come forward about Bolling’s behavior, which has been wildly inappropriate for years. I did hundreds of appearances on Fox and Fox Business from 2008 - 2011, and had multiple experiences with Bolling that caused grave concern to my friends and family. […] Bolling would also contact me via phone and text after shows, sometimes to apologize for his behavior (and then do it again), and sometimes just to talk. He said he wanted to fly me out to New York for in-studio hits and to have “fun.” He asked me to have meals with him on several occasions, but I found excuses not to go. Once, he took me up to his office in New York, showed me his baseball jerseys, and in the brief time I was there, let me know that his office was his favorite place to have sex. I know other women have had similar experiences with Bolling, which means that lots of folks at Fox knew about his behavior well before 2017.

Meanwhile, Ali seems undeterred, unintimidated and unbowed:

Just received a summons. Eric Bolling is suing me for defamation - $50 million in damages. I stand by my reporting + will protect my sources — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 9, 2017

It's important to note that Bolling's summons does not include HuffPost - he is coming after me personally. I'm a big boy...but very telling https://t.co/nvludsIV87 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 9, 2017

Not going to stop reporting on Eric Bolling or anyone else. I've had family members killed/jailed in Iran, a lawsuit isn't going to scare me https://t.co/nvludsIV87 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 9, 2017

By the way, if the name "Kasowitz" on the complaint sounds familiar, that's probably because he's Donald Trump's personal attorney. You know, the same lawyer who melted down and cursed and threatened a man after he dared to tell Kasowitz to resign from representing Trump.

It's such a small world that encompasses Trump and Fox News!

Watch Heldman discuss sexual harassment at Fox below, from MSNBC’s August 6, 2017 AM Joy.

