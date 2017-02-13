Congratulations to Fox News host Eric Bolling. His smear of Senator Charles Schumer was so outrageous, it beat out Donald Trump's defense of Putin to win our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll last week.

In case you missed it, Bolling mocked Schumer, whose relatives died in the Holocaust, for choking up as he talked about Donald Trump's Muslim ban:

“Powerful, emotional. Look out Denzel, Ryan and Ben Affleck’s brother. He actually looked like he was about to cry. Great acting, Chuck. I’m sure you dug deep for that motivation … They remind me of that guy in high school when the pretty girl who liked him for a week and then didn’t like him anymore. He made a fool out of himself trying to get her back. That’s where the Dems are right now. That high school guy crying, singing and saying crazy things to get the girl back. I got news for you Dems, she ain’t coming back and you’ve got four years to think about her, hopefully eight. So get off your knees, liberals, you look ridiculous.”

