Eric Bolling and his new show, The Fox News Specialists, will no longer be seen on Fox News. You may recall that Bolling was suspended from Fox after a report that he sent dick pics to female colleagues.

After HuffPost broke the dick pics story, a former regular guest on Fox, Caroline Heldman, wrote a very damning post about Bolling on Facebook, saying, among other things, that he once took her to his office and “in the brief time I was there, let me know that his office was his favorite place to have sex.”

HuffPost said it spoke to 14 sources for its dick pic bombshell. That, plus Heldman’s public comments made a rather convincing case against Bolling. Nevertheless, he sued the author of the report, Yashar Ali, for $50 million, alleging defamation. That lawsuit has not been withdrawn as of Friday night, reports CNN’s Brian Stelter.

According to Variety, Fox issued a statement announcing the cancellation of The Specialists along with the news that the network and Bolling “agreed to part ways amicably.” Furthermore, Fox said, “We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

Variety also reported that Bolling’s co-hosts on The Specialists, Eboni Williams and Kat Timpf, will remain at the network as contributors. “The show will be replaced at 5 p.m. eastern with an hour of news coverage for the foreseeable future, with rotating anchors holding down the slot,” Variety said.

There was no word about the fate of Cashin’ In, the Saturday show Bolling also hosted.

Watch Bolling hypocritically condemn Anthony Weiner below, from the May 19, 2017 The Fox News Specialists.