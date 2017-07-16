As the Trump administration’s Russia bombshells keep dropping, Fox News snowflake Eric Bolling is going to his safe space: blaming Barack Obama.

In his “Wake Up America” commentary Saturday, Bolling overlooked last week’s bombshell, clear evidence of collusion between Donald Trump Jr. and the Russian government, and acted as though the whole Russia investigation was only about that country’s meddling into our election.

BOLLING: We have a conspiracy between the left and the media going on. They’ve been looking for a new boogeyman, and they just found it. It’s Russia. Since the loss of their dear leader, Hillary Clinton, Democrats have been the epitome of sore losers. Make no mistake: If Russia interfered in our elections, there was only one person to blame, and that is Barack Obama, who was in charge of protecting the integrity of our federal election system. Why is no one looking into what he did to protect the ballot box? Democrats need to wake up and realize that from Wisconsin to Kentucky, and from Michigan to Pennsylvania, people voted for Donald Trump because he promised jobs, security, and a willingness to drain the swamp.

After calling the Democrats “lost” and “losers,” Bolling demanded, “We must unite behind our president.” As if Bolling was such a uniter when Obama was president.

Also, a simple Google search would have shown Bolling that plenty have already looked into what Obama did in response to the Russian hacking. And the Republican obstructionism that resulted.

But Donald Trump is in the Oval Office now. What has he done to prevent it from happening again? Other than his ridiculous suggestion (later walked back) that the U.S. should work together with Russia on cybersecurity, Trump has done almost nothing.

But you can count on Bolling blaming Obama for any further Russian interference in our election right up until another Democrat takes over the Oval Office.

Watch the deflection below, from the July 15, 2017 Cashin’ In.