Ed Henry has been happily joining in the Gloat-a-Thon about the passage of the Tax Transfer. The other part of the gloating has been a lot of sneering about how the Dems stood on principle and refused to vote for this thing. The spin Ed Henry would like you to believe is that this will somehow backfire on the Dems and ruin their chances in the midterms.



Here’s a reality that Fox News has not figured out yet – most people in the country won’t actually feel any effect from the Tax Transfer next year, unless they’re smart enough to adjust their withholding to prepare for the bigger tax hits they’ll take on Tax Day in 2019. There will certainly be millions of people whose health premiums are about to skyrocket. And there will be tens of millions of people in the Blue States who will already be preparing for a big hit since their State tax deduction was brutally reduced. So this big happy glow they’re expecting to see from the country in general is unlikely to appear. But the people in the Blue States are likely to be showing real anger next year. And the people in the swing states who were promised new coal and manufacturing jobs are likely to be even angrier, since nothing has been done for them. Not to mention that the GOP will have a gigantic black eye in March when the DACA enrollees start leaving the country.



I found it interesting that a few of the big corporations are making a point of sending bonus checks to their employees. (And that Fox News commentators are demanding that liberals not cash them, natch) It’s not hard to understand why those checks were sent, or why one of the corporations is conceding that it may go ahead and pay a minimum wage of 15 bucks per hour. In one of the cases, we were hearing about 100,000 checks being sent out for a thousand dollars each – meaning that they just spent 100 million dollars. Why would a company do something like that? Because they’re about to make money in the 10s of BILLIONS . The 100 million is a drop in the bucket to them, and this is intended to forestall the very bad publicity these guys will be getting next year when they don’t bring jobs back to the US and when it becomes obvious that they’re just pocketing their own, much larger bonuses. I’d call it a nice try at changing the subject, but I don’t think it will work come next fall, when people are asking why we haven’t seen a big bump in the economy. (There was another big indicator today, when a lot of majors were actually pulling money out of investment – indicating that they are not expecting to see a big economic boost, which makes sense given everything we know about this.)