Trumpster Stephen Moore, described by Media Matters as “the worst economist in the world,” just left Fox News after CNN made him “a really good offer.”

We will not miss Moore. We have caught him trying to pawn off Donald Trump’s tax plan as “primarily” helping the middle class (it doesn’t) and validating Glenn Beck’s doomsday 2009 fear mongering that the Obama administration would lead to a decline of our entire civilization, e.g.

Media Matters has much more on Moore’s discredited record:

During his tenure as the “chief economist” at the Heritage Foundation, Moore once exaggerated the actual cost estimate of providing unaccompanied minors with access to American public schools by an absurd 63 percent, claiming it would cost $1 billion a year. During a July 2014 dispute with Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, Moore was caught cherry-picking statistics for an op-ed published by The Kansas City Star to intentionally mislead readers about the relationship between tax cuts and job creation. (The newspaper eventually vowed to stop publishing Moore’s work, which had to be corrected by other outlets as well.)

But really, this is more a story about CNN than Fox. Media Matters noted:

It is one thing for CNN to add a conservative perspective to its news coverage, but it is another thing entirely to grant more airtime to an incompetent serial misinformer like Steve Moore. CNN viewers are already forced to endure Trump sycophant Jeffrey Lord’s ignorant and bigoted commentary. Adding Moore to the network’s roster proves once again that CNN boss Jeff Zucker learned nothing from his organization’s humiliating relationship with irreconcilable Trump apologist Corey Lewandowski. Viewers deserve to hear analysis from qualified experts, not hacks who will eschew the facts to toe a predictable party line on every issue.

So why is CNN hiring Moore when, surely, it could find a conservative economist without a tainted record? My theory is that it’s the same reason MSNBC hired Greta Van Susteren: to gain access and/or curry favor with the Trump administration. Trump has been attacking CNN lately. Having Moore on hand, a guy who served as an adviser to the Donald Trump campaign, couldn’t hurt, as they say.

Watch Moore partake in Beck’s doomsday scenario, from the February 20, 2009 Glenn Beck Show below.