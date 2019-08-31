Football hero Joe Namath spent more than four minutes playing a hurricane expert on Fox News this morning where he was asked to advise those who may be reluctant to heed mandatory evacuation orders.

Namath’s only credential, apparently, is his three decades of Florida residence. Even though he said he lives far enough inland that he has never had to evacuate.

However, that did not stop host Neil Cavuto from soliciting Namath’s advice on the subject. Noting that some Floridians have been ordered to evacuate, Cavuto asked, “What do you say to those, though, who are reluctant to leave even when they are ordered to?”

NAMATH: I can only empathize with them. You know, leaving your home, leaving maybe some of your family, animal life even. It’s tough. You worry about your home. So to each his own, depending on how close they are to the hurricane eye.

Look, I know this is not an easy, cut-and-dried decision. I empathize with those who decide not to evacuate, too. My great aunt broke her hip and required emergency surgery during a hurricane because a mandatory evacuation sent her to unfamiliar surroundings and she lost her bearings and fell. At the age of approximately 90, she told me she would rather die than go through another evacuation. But I also know that people die when they don’t evacuate.

The point is, no matter how well intentioned, Namath is in no position to be making public pronouncements on such a critical issue.

Watch Fox’s newly-minted hurricane expert below, from the August 31, 2019 Cavuto Live. Namath’s evacuation remarks come at about 1:41.