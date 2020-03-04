After telling RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to "go to hell" on Fox News, Brazile slightly walked back her choice of words but stopped far short of an apology or retraction.

Brazile shocked yesterday’s America’s Newsroom cohosts yesterday with her blunt “go to hell” and “stop using Russian talking points” response to McDaniel’s prediction of a “rigged convention” against Bernie Sanders.

Last night, Brazile returned to Fox as part of the network's Super Tuesday coverage. Late in the evening, co-anchor Bret Baier prompted her to address her earlier remarks. Apparently, the Fox-loving snowflakes could not take what gets dished out far worse against Democrats or Trump opponents every day on Fox.

BAIER: I just want to say that your tone has changed a little bit. You came in here a little bit hot and bothered and you were spicy today and you had a little dustup with Ronna McDaniel early on. Can you just explain that?

BRAZILE: Can I tell you this? I’m gonna tell you the secret to know – I’m a forgiving kind of person. I want to thank Chris Wallace and Brit Hume and Juan Williams. That’s all three men. Juan [Williams] gave me the fist bump. Chris [Wallace] gave me the talk and Brit [Hume] reminded me that, you know sometimes you shouldn’t call people outright.

But Brazile was hardly remorseful.

BRAZILE: Let me just say this. As long as I’m alive, I am going to speak truth to power and I want to make sure that the chairwoman – I know what her job is like but I want her to understand, to respect the process on the Democratic side.

…

Democracy is messy. But do not tell the world that the Democratic Party is trying to rig it for one candidate.

Good for her.

But here’s the thing. Brazile should have a much bigger beef with her own Fox colleagues. Because they will utter, countenance and prompt others to utter such vile and baseless smears of Democrats and anyone who poses a political threat to Trump as to make McDaniel look good in comparison.

Let’s hope this is the beginning of Brazile’s awakening as to whom and what she is working for.

You can watch her non-apology below, from Fox’s March 3, 2020 coverage of Super Tuesday, via Raw Story.