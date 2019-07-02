The dangerous, dishonest incompetence of Donald Trump, along with the dangerous, dishonest sycophancy of Tucker Carlson, was on terrifying display as Trump pretended to have presidential thoughts about how to deal with Iran.

In his 14-minute interview, Carlson who claims to be the “sworn enemy lying, pomposity, smugness and group think,” was a best friend to all those things.

The discussion about Iran came when Carlson said that Trump was criticized by neo-cons in Washington for not striking Iran recently, as they wanted. “Why do you think they wanted that?” Carlson asked.

Trump didn’t answer the question. He replied with a textbook example of pomposity and smugness: “I was given a lot of credit by most people. A lot of people gave me a lot of credit,” Trump boasted.

“The public was on your side for sure,” Carlson said admiringly, not sounding at all put off by the smugness or the pomposity.

The smugness and pomposity got worse: “A lot of people said that was a great presidential moment, which was, you know, rather shocking to hear,” Trump claimed.

It sure was shocking to hear. While I wholeheartedly agree with Trump's decision, it's hardly “a great presidential moment” when a commander-in-chief decides against doing something he was on the verge of doing.

Then Trump lied and claimed he decided against the strike because of his great humanitarian concerns for mankind everywhere and the military's supposed incompetence:

TRUMP: Before I sent them out, they had to give me everything I wanted to know by seven o'clock. They walked in, they gave me everything but they didn't tell me how many people would die. How many Iranians -- I know a lot of Iranians from New York City, and they're great people. They're all great people. Were all great, right? Iranian or not.

I said, "How many people are going to die?" And they said, "At least 150." I said, "So let's get it. They shot down an unmanned ..." not a brand new exactly thing either -- the drone -- they shot it down and we're going to now kill 150 or many more people, you never know. Once you start doing what we'd do or what they'd do, and nobody does it better than us, you don't know how many people are going to die.



So I said, "I don't like that. I don't like it." And I stopped it before. I did -- we didn't send them out, you know, there was a little incorrect reporting. It was like we sent them out and we pulled them. But we didn't do that. I didn't -- I made the final decision not to do it.

FACT CHECK: Trump was fully aware of the likely death toll before he approved the strikes against Iran. Besides, anyone who believes cruel, corrupt Trump based his decision on anything other than his own self-interest deserves to be sold a bridge in Brooklyn.

Yet Carlson didn’t question a word. No wonder Trump gushed, “The show is great. I watch it a lot.”

However, Trump did say something interesting. He signaled that he wants a deal with Iran:

TRUMP: So they're having a lot of difficulty in their country right now. And hopefully, at some point, they'll come back and they'll say, "We're going to make a deal." Let's see what happens.

Of course, the big problem with Trump getting a deal is that we had one with Iran that Trump unilaterally decided not to honor while Iran abided by it. So why the hell would that country (or any other) want to make a deal with him now? As much as Trump slobbers over North Korea’s President Kim Jong-un, Trump seems to have gotten nothing more than some “beautiful” letters stroking Trump’s giant ego.

But how did “independent-minded” Carlson respond? By changing the subject to Afghanistan.

Watch Carlson demonstrate his lack of concern for Trump's lies, smugness and pomposity below from the July 1, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.