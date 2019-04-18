William Barr’s pre-buttal of the Mueller report wasn’t enough adulation for Donald Trump. He told Americans they should watch it on the networks that cheerlead for him: Fox News or OANN.
Attorney General William Barr’s Press Conference today at 9:30 AM ET. Watch on @FoxNews @OANN— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019
In case you’re not familiar with OANN (One America News Network), you can probably guess it’s another right-wing outlet shilling for Trump.
Trump is supposed to represent all Americans. But once again, he proves he only cares about the minority who support him.
(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Creative Commons license)
scooter commented 2019-04-18 15:56:30 -0400 · Flag
Team Chump, in their infinite arrogance and hubris, seem to think that they can BS, bluff, and threaten their way through anything. They’ve got news coming to them. There’s a lot of educated Americans who know a con when they see one — and this is it. This team makes Nixon’s look like Girl Scouts. It is simply astonishing that they think they can get away with it. And for now, they are — but we hope that’s changing and soon.
Dave Wright commented 2019-04-18 13:10:55 -0400 · Flag
This would be the Fox Network where Democrats are now running to for Town Halls?