William Barr’s pre-buttal of the Mueller report wasn’t enough adulation for Donald Trump. He told Americans they should watch it on the networks that cheerlead for him: Fox News or OANN.

Attorney General William Barr’s Press Conference today at 9:30 AM ET. Watch on @FoxNews @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

In case you’re not familiar with OANN (One America News Network), you can probably guess it’s another right-wing outlet shilling for Trump.

Trump is supposed to represent all Americans. But once again, he proves he only cares about the minority who support him.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Creative Commons license)