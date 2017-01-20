During his softball interview with Ainsley Earhardt yesterday, Donald Trump made some very disturbing comments about the alleged “kompromat” (compromising material) that Russians have of him. According to a leaked dossier, Trump employed prostitutes to perform a “golden showers” show for him on a hotel bed once slept in by President Obama. Trump's "denial" should do nothing to persuade you it's not true.

Throughout the interview, Trumpheart Earhardt gazed adoringly at the president-elect. So, clearly, she intended to give him an opening to hit back at the CIA when she began this exchange. It was an opportunity Trump turned down.

EARHARDT: CIA [head] John Brennan, he responded to your Twitter. You said - you questioned whether or not he might be the leaker. He’s saying no, he’s not the leaker. What’s your response? TRUMP: I accept his - look I accept it. But it came out of someplace. And it’s fake news, it’s all fake news. You know, I can say something about George Washington and I can say something about Abraham Lincoln, and I can say something about you, I can just – fake news. And they shouldn’t have been a part of it. They should not have been a part of it. Because it’s made up, never existed, never happened.

We all know that if the CIA had concerns about compromising material on Hillary Clinton, Trump would have had a fit if the CIA had not dealt with it. But OK, let’s say Trump has a legitimate argument. Then why, on earth, did he not end it there?

Instead, Trump continued with these bizarre, un-asked for and rambling comments:

TRUMP: And the reason I say that so strongly? Because nothing’s ever gonna show up. There’s never gonna be a tape that shows up. There’s never gonna be anything that shows up. Now, I would be very embarrassed if a tape actually showed up saying something like that. I would be double embarrassed because I’m saying there is no tape, there is no event. I was never even in that room for that period of time. They made stuff up.

Missing from that gratuitousness? Trump never said “I didn’t do it” or “the story is completely false.” He even qualified his statement about being in “that room” as during “that period of time.”

Trump’s “Now, I would be very embarrassed if a tape actually showed up,” reminds me of O.J. Simpson’s “If I Did It” title of a book that was later used as evidence that he did do it.

Not surprisingly, Earhardt did not press for more on the subject.

I did not believe the "golden showers" story before. Now, I'm not so sure.

Watch Trump protest too much and very strangely below, from the January 18, 2017 Fox & Friends.