During his interview with African American Harris Faulkner that aired yesterday, Donald Trump said about Abraham Lincoln, “he did good, although it’s always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result.”

Not surprisingly, that caused a lot of double takes. What the heck was he saying or trying to say?

My post at Crooks and Liars has more on this as well as the video of his remarks and Faulkner’s reaction.