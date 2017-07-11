With many legal experts opining that Donald Trump Jr.'s emails reveal he committed a federal crime, Trump Junior has decided not to face serious questions but the sure-to-be-nurturing Hannity show.
TONIGHT: @seanhannity will have an exclusive interview with @DonaldJTrumpJr about his meeting with a Russian lawyer https://t.co/MHPcBZ9pRq pic.twitter.com/QaSceW6KtS— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 11, 2017
Brian Stelter writes:
Media Twitter has been dripping with sarcasm about the scheduled interview. NYT TV critic James Poniewozik imagined one of the softball questions: "Donald, the FAKE NEWS accepts leaks all the time. Why is it, the second the Russians offer to leak to you, they act like it's a crime?"
Sean Hannity's Twitter feed gives a good indication of the upcoming spin. Hint: there may be more talk about Hillary Clinton and the "Destroy Trump Media" than anything that Trump did.
If the media wants answers on "Russia" I am fine with that. Let's get answers Why has the media ignored this? Fake News, Selective outrage! https://t.co/ifHyh2MbNg— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 11, 2017
Is this Hillary Collusion?? https://t.co/JMX4kqIbt7— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 11, 2017
Reruns of Yogi Bear are beating @CNN Fake News. Great job Zucker. Keep it up! Best part they will be running MY INTERVIEW ALL DAY TOMORROW!! https://t.co/OvScHtPxKt— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 11, 2017
Lol. At least Fox has real journalists. Great month for @CNN Fake News! Hannity #1 in Demo on Fox for second Qtr. Can @cnn beat Nick/night? https://t.co/7IwUYQLkSA— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 11, 2017
Stay tuned!
(Donald Trump Jr. image via screen grab)
Hannity who threw a s—t fit ‘elitist’ Obama preferred dijon mustard will certainly come up with a rationalization to shrug Trump Jr.’s collusion off and blame the msm for being obsessed haters. Junior was naive. Opposition research is standard campaign protocol. The Russian is a Democratic plant. Whatever.
Is there any doubt Hannity and Trump Jr. have coordinated a response prior to taping the show?
Sean Hannity is a liar.
Sean Hannity is a fraud.
Sean Hannity is a coward.
Sean Hannity is a traitor.
This man is the WORST thing on TV or radio at the moment. Of course Junior will go on his show. Watch him open his big stupid rich mouth and further implicate himself and his entire family while thinking he’s being cool, smart and savvy. He is anything but. He is an idiot just like Daddy, too self absorbed to understand reality, and too rich to think he can be touched. Can’t wait to see him behind bars.