With many legal experts opining that Donald Trump Jr.'s emails reveal he committed a federal crime, Trump Junior has decided not to face serious questions but the sure-to-be-nurturing Hannity show.

TONIGHT: @seanhannity will have an exclusive interview with @DonaldJTrumpJr about his meeting with a Russian lawyer https://t.co/MHPcBZ9pRq pic.twitter.com/QaSceW6KtS — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 11, 2017

Brian Stelter writes:

Media Twitter has been dripping with sarcasm about the scheduled interview. NYT TV critic James Poniewozik imagined one of the softball questions: "Donald, the FAKE NEWS accepts leaks all the time. Why is it, the second the Russians offer to leak to you, they act like it's a crime?"

Sean Hannity's Twitter feed gives a good indication of the upcoming spin. Hint: there may be more talk about Hillary Clinton and the "Destroy Trump Media" than anything that Trump did.

If the media wants answers on "Russia" I am fine with that. Let's get answers Why has the media ignored this? Fake News, Selective outrage! https://t.co/ifHyh2MbNg — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 11, 2017

Is this Hillary Collusion?? https://t.co/JMX4kqIbt7 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 11, 2017

Reruns of Yogi Bear are beating @CNN Fake News. Great job Zucker. Keep it up! Best part they will be running MY INTERVIEW ALL DAY TOMORROW!! https://t.co/OvScHtPxKt — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 11, 2017

Lol. At least Fox has real journalists. Great month for @CNN Fake News! Hannity #1 in Demo on Fox for second Qtr. Can @cnn beat Nick/night? https://t.co/7IwUYQLkSA — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 11, 2017

Stay tuned!

