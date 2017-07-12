Donald Trump Jr. told Sean Hannity, “I probably would have done things a little differently” if he had the chance to get damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government again. But Trump Jr. suggested that was only because of the optics. He never indicated any regret for having tried to collude with an adversary government that meddled in our election.

As you probably know by now, Trump Jr. has offered a shifting set of explanations for meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who promised oppo information on Clinton. His latest explanation, as seen on the Hannity show Tuesday night, was ignorance. “This is the first time we’ve done any of this,” he said, “I’m still way in the learning curve.”

So, after originally saying that he met with Natalia Veselnitskaya to discuss Russian adoptions, Trump Jr. now freely admitted his real goal was to get what had been described in an email to him as “very high level and sensitive information” about Clinton that was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

On Hannity, Trump Jr. seemed to suggest that he thought the email was hinting at Clinton’s involvement with the Russian government, not that the Russian government was trying to collude.

TRUMP JR.: I’d been reading about scandals that people were probably under-reporting for a long time so maybe it was something that had to do with one of those things. I mean this was her, perhaps, involvement with the Russian government, so again, I didn’t know if there was any credibility, I didn’t know if there was anything behind it. … I can’t help what someone sends me.

But he could help what he did after he received the email. And what he did was to agree to a meeting and get the campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and his brother-in-law to join in.

Trump Jr. tried to justify his willingness to take the information from the Russian government by saying that nobody was talking about Russia’s interference in the election then. So how was he supposed to know he shouldn’t have done it?

TRUMP JR.: This is pre – like, Russia fever. This is pre-Russia mania … I don’t even think my sirens went up, the antennas went up at this time because it wasn’t the issue that it’s been made out to be … since it really became a thing so there is an element of context to that. At the time, it wasn’t this big news story.

Trump Jr. even admitted he probably did press lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya for Hillary dirt “because the pretext of the meeting was, ‘Hey, I have information about your opponent.’”

However, Trump told Hannity, “In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently.”

A little differently? What minor detail would he have changed? Hannity didn’t ask.

We can probably conclude, though, from Part 2 of the interview, that it’s only the optics Trump would redo.

TRUMP JR.: I think in the grand scheme of the hysteria that’s been talked about over the last eight, nine, ten months with Russia, things are probably different than they were 13 months ago when yeah, there were a couple of people talking about it and they just sort of launched this notion.

In other words, he’s not sorry he tried to get the oppo research from the Russian government, only that people are making a big deal about it.

In fact, Trump Jr. thought it was quite possible he met with other Russians.

TRUMP JR.: I don’t even know, I’ve probably met with other people from Russia but certainly not in the context of actual or formalized meeting or anything like that because why would I? You know, in the grand scheme of things, how busy we were?

Trump Jr. also said he never told his father about the meeting because “It was such a nothing…I wouldn’t even have remembered it.”

So even now, Trump Jr. thinks his behavior was no biggie.

Hannity claimed he wanted to “ask every question I could think of regarding this issue." In Part 2, he said, "I can’t think of any more, in all honesty."

Whenever Hannity says “in all honesty,” check your wallet. Or in this case, the interview. Because there are plenty of questions Hannity didn’t ask. For example: Why, after U.S. intelligence agencies found that Russia had meddled in our elections, didn’t Trump Jr. report this attempt to co-opt him? Why didn’t Trump Jr. properly explain why he met with Veselnitskaya when he was originally asked? Did he ever meet with any non-Russians acting on behalf of Russia or did any such people try to meet with him?

Probably, the reason Hannity couldn’t think of any more questions was because he was so eager to move on to attacking Hillary Clinton as the real law breaker (I’ll have more on that later), as if she were sitting in the Oval Office and not some irrelevant ex-candidate now.

Watch the whole interview below, from the July 11, 2017 Hannity.