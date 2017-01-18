Despite the obvious evidence to the contrary, Donald Trump insists he doesn't like to tweet. It's just that he has to because the media is so unfair to him!

In the middle of her lovefest interview with Trump that aired today on Fox & Friends, Ainsley Earhardt asked if he would continue tweeting once he takes office.

EARHARDT: What about Twitter? You going to continue to tweet? TRUMP: Look, I don’t like tweeting. I have other things I could be doing. But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press and it’s my only way that I can counteract.

Trumpheart Earhardt didn't challenge a word. But there were serious questions raised about his treatment of the press. Media Matters explains how Trump is poised to stack his briefings and press conferences with shills like the now-infamous Jeff Gannon of the George W. Bush era. Gannon, you may recall, was the guy Bush's press secretary would call on for a reliable softball when he wanted to duck away from tough questions. Media Matters has more:

[...] Trump is warning that there will be repercussions for the press if they fight back against the move, suggesting that his administration will use the limited space in the current briefing room as an excuse to deny access to credible news outlets and grant it to more supportive ones. “There’s too many people for this small room,” he said this morning during an interview on Fox & Friends. “We have so many people that want to go, so we'll have to just pick the people that go into the room.” He added that if that happens, the press will “be begging for a much larger room very soon. You watch.” Trump has already deployed the Gannon strategy as president-elect. During his press conference last week, he pivoted away from a series of questions about the intelligence community’s fears about his interactions with Russia to take one from Matt Boyle from Breitbart, the conservative website previously run by his chief strategist and that spent the election pushing his candidacy. Boyle’s softball sought Trump’s opinion of what “reforms” the media industry should undertake to avoid the “problems” of its election coverage. We should expect Trump to continue to use his platform to lift up such supportive outlets.

But Trump promised Earhardt, "We’ll make sure you get a seat” in the briefing room.

Watch it below, from the January 18, 2017 Fox & Friends.

Donald Trump graphic by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.