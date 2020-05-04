I doubt Donald Trump did anything to help his approval ratings in his lie-filled, empathy-lacking virtual town hall on Fox News last night. He certainly did nothing to help suffering Americans.

According to Reliable Sources, the reaction to Trump sitting underneath the great statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial was polarized. “GOP pros said it looked amazing. Dem operatives said it made Trump look pathetically small in the shadow of a stone-faced Honest Abe,” Brian Stelter wrote. I’m in the “pathetically small” camp. I’ll bet that even the GOP pros would privately agree.

Reliable Sources also noted that, just as in my post about Trump whining he’s been treated worse than the assassinated Lincoln, the supposedly “straight news” hosts, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum looked more like lapdogs than journalists throughout the interview:

As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale pointed out, Sunday's town hall was "one of those (frequent) nights when it's hard to keep up with the pace of the president's dishonesty."

But you wouldn't have known watching the event live. Baier and MacCallum didn't hold Trump accountable in any meaningful way. Instead, most of the program featured them lob up softballs to the President and take questions from viewers.

But besides the lies, it’s hard for me to see how this propaganda extravaganza did anything to shore up Trump’s sinking poll numbers, the only statistics he obviously cares about.

My guess is that Trump's intended message for what Fox called, “America Together: Returning to Work,” was “It’s all working out.” The only problem is that no stagecraft or spin can change the fact that it clearly isn’t for a large swath of Trump supporters.

The Daily Beast’s Scott Bixby has a great summary:

“I think it’s all working out. You know, the numbers are heading in the right direction,” Trump said, in response to a question about workers at meat processing plants being forced back on the job despite fears of spreading the virus. “It’s all working out. It’s all working out. It’s horrible that we have to go through it, but it’s all working out.”

…

But as question after question came in from across the country about the specifics of Trump’s response to a pandemic that has effectively shuttered the national economy, Trump primarily responded with boasts about past accomplishments, mini-tirades about past grievances, or generalities about how the nation will “win bigger than we’ve ever won before” once the crisis abates.

“You’re gonna get a job where you’re gonna get more money, frankly,” Trump told a single mom in Alabama who said she was facing eviction and struggled to pay even the smallest bills. “I’ve got a great feel for this stuff.”

“I want ’em to go back, yeah, I want to get our country back,” Trump said, in response to a pair of questions from a teacher and student about his plan to reopen the nation’s schools. “We have to go back. We have to go back. And, whatever it is.”

You can watch the full, nearly two-hour sycophancy below or you can read the transcript at Rev.