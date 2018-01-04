While it’s somewhat interesting to know that Sean Hannity denies having provided interview questions in advance of an October interview with Donald Trump, as was reported by Michael Wolff today, anyone who watched the interview could see that questions had almost nothing to do with it.

In what was described by The Hollywood Reporter as an "extracted column about his time in the White House based on the reporting included in Fire and Fury [his new book], Wolff wrote about how the Trump White House steered Trump away from a 60 Minutes interview, apparently because he was not competent enough.

[W]ith his daughter and son-in-law sidelined by their legal problems, Hope Hicks, Trump’s 29-year-old personal aide and confidant, became, practically speaking, his most powerful White House advisor. … Hicks’ primary function was to tend to the Trump ego, to reassure him, to protect him, to buffer him, to soothe him. It was Hicks who, attentive to his lapses and repetitions, urged him to forgo an interview that was set to open the 60 Minutes fall season. Instead, the interview went to Fox News’ Sean Hannity who, White House insiders happily explained, was willing to supply the questions beforehand. Indeed, the plan was to have all interviewers going forward provide the questions.

In a later THR article, Hannity denied the report:

Hannity said it didn’t happen that way. He also denied that he once said that he would leave Fox News and “go work full time for Trump because nothing was more important than for Trump to succeed.” In a statement through a spokesperson on Thursday, Hannity responded: “I never provided questions ahead of time to President Trump and never said I was going to quit my longtime, successful TV and radio career to work for his administration.”

There are serious questions about Wolff's credibility and this will certainly raise more.

Yet I wonder what the definition of “provided questions ahead of time” and “working full time for Trump” may have meant to each party. Because I could easily see Hannity getting together with the White House on areas and topics to be discussed without providing the exact wording of questions. Similarly, did “work full time for Trump” mean actually taking a job in the administration or was it hyperbole for how Hannity runs his broadcasts?

Regardless, Hannity’s interview with Trump certainly looked more like an effort by a Trump aide than anything resembling journalism. I described it in my post as a “smooch-arama” in which every “question” was “designed to promote a Trump talking point, rather than elicit any information, all against a backdrop of a cheering or booing crowd depending on whether the subject was about a Trump ally or opponent.”

In other words, whether Trump was tipped off in advance or not probably would have made no difference in the outcome. Making Trump look good was the job Hannity was really there to do - regardless of who actually paid him.

You can see for yourself below, in Part One of the Hannity show's October 11, 2017 interview.