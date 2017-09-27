After getting booted out of Fox News over multiple allegations of sexual harassment, Bill O’Reilly returns tonight as the star guest of Sean Hannity.

You probably recall that O’Reilly was ousted from Fox after “an extensive review of sexual harassment allegations against him.” That was Fox’s explanation, not any liberal accusation.

But, apparently, that’s no biggie to Hannity. Last night, the first night his show was moved back to its 9 PM time slot (from 10 PM ET), Hannity announced O’Reilly will be part of his “special, huge lineup this week.”

I was tempted to agree with Media Matters that booking O’Reilly was a big FU to Fox from Hannity. He has publicly nursed grievances against the network of late. But today, Fox couldn’t look more supportive. As Media Matters also noted, in a separate post, the network is promoting the interview during other TV shows, on FoxNews.com and on Twitter:

On September 18, O’Reilly appeared on Hannity’s radio show. Then, Hannity called O’Reilly a victim of a “liberal fascist” campaign to push him off the air. Hannity also suggested O’Reilly “come back” to Fox. At the time, O’Reilly was non-committal.

But now, O’Reilly has decided to take up Hannity on the offer.

How much more the two of them will team up remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Fox is joining Hannity in giving a big FU to its female employees in welcoming back as some kind of returning hero.

Watch Hannity’s announcement about O’Reilly’s upcoming appearance below, from the September 25, 2017 Hannity show.