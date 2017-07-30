After Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders avoided answering journalists’ questions by reading a fan letter from a nine-year-old nicknamed “Pickle,” an invitation from Fox & Friends was guaranteed.

In case you missed it, Huckabee Sanders killed time during her press briefing Wednesday by reading a piece of Trump fan mail. It was a convenient day for such a tactic given that it was the same day Donald Trump came up with his surprise military transgender ban - that his own Pentagon refuted.

Before reading Pickle’s letter, Huckabee Sanders announced that taking up press briefing time with (fan) mail from the “forgotten” Americans “we are here to serve” is about to become a regular practice.

You can bet that means Fox & Friends will follow suit. The only surprise was that it took three days to book Pickle. But yesterday morning, Dylan “Pickle” Harbin was on the air with Team Trump and got some Curvy Couch lovin’.

We saw photos from Pickle’s Trump-themed birthday party, “which is awesome,” said cohost Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth quickly followed up by pumping Pickle to praise Trump. “A lot of kids write letters to the White House but not all of them get an answer from the president, himself. What did you think when you heard the president had read your letter and wants to be your friend?” Hegseth “asked.”

Unfortunately for Hegseth, Pickle seemed tongue-tied. “He was so excited,” Mom SueAnn said on her son's behalf.

“Where did his affection come for the president?” Cohost Abby Huntsman asked SueAnn Harbin. “Was that from you?”

No, and it didn’t seem to have much to do with Making America Great Again, either. “Actually, it all started in class,” Mom said. Pickle’s third-grade was studying the election last year “and his friend, Donald, had the same name, so he came home, said ‘I’m voting for Trump’ and that was it.”

The family “definitely” plans to take up the White House invitation to visit. “Hopefully we’ll get you guys back after you do a tour,” Huntsman said.

Or maybe not. In another interview, Mom admitted that Pickle “is the only one in the house that likes Trump.”

You can watch the cute Dylan "Pickle" Harbin below, from the July 29, 2017 Fox & Friends.