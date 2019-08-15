After acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli came under fire for saying the Statue of Liberty stands for European “immigrants who will not become a public charge,” he predictably went crying to Fox News about the meanie leftist media which recorded his exact words.

Media Matters explains the latest attack on immigrants from the Trump administration:

Cuccinelli is in the midst of a PR blitz to tout a new “public charge” rule targeting legal immigrants that the Trump administration is currently drafting. The rule would make it significantly harder for these immigrants to obtain a green card if they use public benefits like Medicaid, housing assistance, or food stamps. Analysts told The Washington Post that the rule could “dramatically” reduce family-based legal immigration, especially from Latin America and Africa.

First, Cuccinelli was asked on NPR whether the words on the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor” are part of “the American ethos.”

Yes Cuccinelli said. Then he falsely suggested that the poem meant, “give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet, and who will not become a public charge."

Cuccinelli also appeared in a contentious interview on CNN where he said, “Of course that poem was referring back to people coming from Europe.”

Not surprisingly, Cuccinelli was blasted by the director of the American Jewish Historical Society, which has the original manuscript of the iconic poem, as well as other historians, and such figures as former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Stephen Colbert.

So Cuccinelli went for some Republican Rehab on Fox News Tuesday night. “Tell us what you meant,” was the first softball question from Fox News @ Night host Shannon Bream.

Cuccinelli laughed derisively. “If I open my mouth, you know, they’ll scream something awful no matter what,” he whined. He complained that “many” articles written about him were “completely and totally untrue.”

Bream did not point out that his comments about the Statue of Liberty poem and the European immigrants were recorded for all to hear. Nor did she respond to Cuccinelli’s accusation that the “left media” didn’t want to talk about the policy. In fact, questions about the poem were in the context of the policy.

Instead, Bream nodded as Cuccinelli said, “We expect immigrants that come here to be able to support themselves and not go on welfare. And that’s all the discussion is about.”

But when Bream asked what Cuccinelli had meant by his “European” comments, Cuccinelli struck out at her condescendingly. “Shannon, don’t do what they do,” he lectured.

“This whole poem had nothing to do with the Statue of Liberty that France gave us,” Cuccinelli now insisted. “It was part of building a pedestal for the Statue of Liberty to stand on.” He claimed, “A lot of people on the left are trying to use this poem as if it’s law somehow.”

“Of course, we’ve always, as that poem expresses, sought those who yearn to be free, as it says in that poem,” Cuccinelli continued, “but they still need to be able to support themselves and not rely on the public or the government.”

Bream nodded. She closed the segment by spinning for Cuccinelli. She claimed these are “not new laws” but “things that have had bipartisan support in the past." She added, "And we're glad we had you here to separate fact from fiction for us.”

Watch it below, from the August 13, 2019 Fox News @ Night (Cuccinelli is in the segment after the third orange bar.) But first, you can watch Cuccinelli discuss the poem with Erin Burnett on CNN’s August 13 Out Front.