One day before Reince Priebus resigned as White House chief of staff, Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle had dinner with Donald Trump and reportedly told him Priebus was not serving Trump’s agenda.

By now, everybody knows that Anthony Scaramucci, the White House communications director to-be, went on a profanity-laden rant about Priebus and predicted he'd be pushed out. But we also now know that Guilfoyle was talking smack about Priebus at a White House dinner with Scaramucci shortly before the rant.

The New York Times explains the backstory leading up to Scaramucci’s now-infamous July 26 phone conversation with Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker (our emphases added):

The genesis was a dinner hosted Wednesday night by Mr. Trump at the White House that included Mr. Scaramucci; Sean Hannity and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the Fox News hosts; and Bill Shine, a former Fox executive. Ms. Guilfoyle told the president that Mr. Priebus was a problem and a leaker, someone who was not serving his agenda, according to a person briefed on the conversation. (A Fox spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.) Mr. Scaramucci grew angry afterward that Mr. Lizza had learned that the dinner was taking place and that Politico had obtained his government financial disclosure form. At that point, he called Mr. Lizza, demanding to know his source, whom the reporter refused to divulge.

Once on the phone with Lizza, Scaramucci spoke in a way one would not expect from a White House communications director:

“I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.” The issue, he said, was that he believed Priebus had been worried about the dinner because he hadn’t been invited. “Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci said. He channelled Priebus as he spoke: “ ‘Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.’ ” (Priebus did not respond to a request for comment.)

The whole article is a must-read and includes some priceless Scaramucci remarks about Trump adviser Steve Bannon, too.

Today, news broke that Priebus has resigned. But according to Fox News, Priebus secretly resigned yesterday.

Last night, on The Five, cohost Guilfoyle gushed about her dinner with Trump, saying she got “a nice little tour of the White House” and that it was “wonderful to see” the Trumps “who I’m very fond of and friends of.” She also acknowledged that Hannity had attended the dinner, too.

Guilfoyle also said, all innocently, “The president was in a very, very good mood. Very happy, really feels like things were on the right course, that his policies and agendas are going to be implemented. So, he seemed really enthused, which was great, and I guess this all happened later on, after the dinner.”

Unfortunately for Guilfoyle and Trump, this was shortly before Trumpcare failed in the U.S. Senate.

Guilfoyle didn’t mention that she had offered input into Trump’s policies nor that she had discussed Priebus.

Why Guilfoyle was invited to the dinner but Trumper colleague Jesse Watters wasn’t (as far as we know), remains a mystery.

Watch it below, from the July 27, 2017 The Five, via Media Matters.